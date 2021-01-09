Olinger to run for third term as Culpeper's mayor

Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger announced Friday he is running for a third term as the town’s leader.

“I have picked up a packet from the registrar’s office and do intend to run for another term,” Olinger said in an email to the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

A Culpeper native and 1989 graduate of Culpeper County High School, Olinger ran unopposed in his second term as mayor in 2017. He has served on the Culpeper Town Council since 2000.

“Despite the country being in a pandemic, Culpeper has done a good job weathering the storm,” the 50-year-old husband and father said. “With the vaccine that has been developed, I hope we are soon back to some sort of a normal—3rd Thursday concerts, brew festivals and all the other great events that Culpeper citizens have come to enjoy.”

Olinger, who said he is running with no party affiliation, is store manager at Fisher Auto Parts on Main Street, not far from Town Hall.

“Having lived in the Town of Culpeper all of my life and operating a business in town, I feel compelled to give back to the community, and that is the primary reason for having served on the Town Council most of my adult life,” he said.

“Culpeper is a great community to raise a family, and our growth rate shows that we are a hidden gem,” Olinger added. “I respectfully ask the citizens of the Town of Culpeper for their support in re-electing me as your mayor on Nov. 2.”