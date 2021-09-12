On 20th anniversary of 9/11, Choice Baptist Church in Stafford honors late member Teri Martin (copy)

On the evening of Sept. 10, 2001, Teri Martin was at Choice Baptist Church in Stafford County setting up for a banquet to be held the next day in support of the church’s missionary programs.
“She asked me if I would make spaghetti for the banquet,” said Kristia Fletcher, now the church’s office administrator.
Fletcher was new to the church at the time, and that was the first and last time she met Martin, who worked at the Pentagon and was killed the following day during the 9/11 attacks.
“She was just an excited, cheerful, positive person,” said Tim Wilcox, pastor. “We use Teri as an example of what a church member should be.”
Martin visited the church one Sunday and quickly became a member, involving herself in both the banquet ministry and as a Sunday School teacher for preschool children. Her work with the church was on top of her full-time job at the Pentagon—which she loved, according to her biography on the website of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial—and her work supporting her family company, T.J. Martin Trucking.
She and her husband, John Martin, did not have children, but that didn’t stop her from understanding how to teach and relate to children.
One Sunday, following a lesson on John 13:34—“Love one another as I have loved you”—Martin and the preschool children set up a lemonade stand for their parents following service.
“Giving people something to drink when they are thirsty is a loving thing to do,” read a sign Martin posted at the stand.
The lemonade cost “5 cents or a hug,” Wilcox remembered.
Every year on the anniversary of 9/11, the church hosts a lemonade stand in Martin’s honor.
Wilcox said there were several church members who worked at or near the Pentagon, so there were “many scares” as that Tuesday in 2001 unfolded.
“It’s such a big building that we hoped we’d be safe,” he said.
But Martin was never accounted for. Wilcox said he learned that she worked right at the point of the plane’s impact and nothing was recovered from the site except possibly her wedding ring.
Six months after Martin’s death, the church raised $3,000 to establish a memorial plaque in her honor.
It’s engraved with a verse from Matthew 26:13—”Verily I say unto you, wheresoever this gospel shall be preached in the whole world, there shall also this, that this woman hath done, be told for a memorial of her.”
The plaque faces two playgrounds that Martin’s husband John purchased for the church children in honor of her work for them.
John Martin is not a member of the church, but he comes by to visit and walk his two dogs on the wide green field in front of the playgrounds, Wilcox said.
He never remarried.
Wilcox said John Martin shared with him that Choice Baptist “helped point [his wife] to a fulfilled life.”
“He mentioned that with the events going on today, we must ‘keep the faith and hope,’ and that there is a better place that we are going to one day. He said that Teri learned what the Bible has to say about the future, especially the Book of Revelation. God is in control, even when we do not understand the circumstances around us,” Wilcox recalled.
The crape myrtles planted around the memorial plaque have grown so tall over the ensuing 19 years that they provide cool shade on a hot day and shelter from the rain. Wilcox said he often finds church members quietly enjoying the peaceful spot.
“They’ll tell me, ‘It’s like paradise here,’” he said.
On this Sunday, the church plans to give out lemonade in Martin’s honor, Wilcox said. Given the pandemic and the situation in Afghanistan, he said he wants it to be “a healing service.”
“It will be a day we pray for our country,” Wilcox said.
