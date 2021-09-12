On 20th anniversary of 9/11, Choice Baptist Church in Stafford honors late member Teri Martin (copy)

On the evening of Sept. 10, 2001, Teri Martin was at Choice Baptist Church in Stafford County setting up for a banquet to be held the next day in support of the church’s missionary programs.

“She asked me if I would make spaghetti for the banquet,” said Kristia Fletcher, now the church’s office administrator.

Fletcher was new to the church at the time, and that was the first and last time she met Martin, who worked at the Pentagon and was killed the following day during the 9/11 attacks.

“She was just an excited, cheerful, positive person,” said Tim Wilcox, pastor. “We use Teri as an example of what a church member should be.”

Martin visited the church one Sunday and quickly became a member, involving herself in both the banquet ministry and as a Sunday School teacher for preschool children. Her work with the church was on top of her full-time job at the Pentagon—which she loved, according to her biography on the website of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial—and her work supporting her family company, T.J. Martin Trucking.

She and her husband, John Martin, did not have children, but that didn’t stop her from understanding how to teach and relate to children.