On day TikTok posts warn of school threats, Culpeper High School student charged

Schools here and everywhere were on high alert Friday morning in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country as local officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies, however, took a 14-year-old male student into custody Friday morning at Culpeper County High School.

“While at the schools this morning, we became aware of a specific threat,” according to a CCSO Facebook post.

The Culpeper teen has been charged with making threats on school grounds. The sheriff’s office said there were no weapons involved with the alleged threat and no threat remains at the school.

“Parents and students will continue to see an increased presence of sheriff’s deputies at schools countywide,” Culpeper County SO stated.

Early Friday in Orange County, parents received a robocall from the public school related to the, “TikTok challenge urging students to make threats and do other such things to disrupt school today, Friday, December 17.”

OCPS said it had not received any specific threats, but would be closely monitoring the situation.