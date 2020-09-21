On Friday, aerial tribute to WWII’s heroes will buzz D.C.’s National Mall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you notice unusual aircraft in the skies over Culpeper or Manassas each day this week, fret not. History buffs from across the country are warming up for Friday’s big event: the flyover by 60-plus military aircraft of the U.S. capital to honor those who brought World War II to a close.

Organized by the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover, the aerial tribute will take place over Washington’s National Mall and the Potomac River, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the global war’s end.

Wave after wave of WWII-era airplanes will pass over the District of Columbia in historically sequenced formations representing the war’s significant battles, and close with the “missing man” formation. More than 20 kinds of planes—bombers, fighters and transport and support aircraft—will take part.

Given the rarity of some of the vintage aircraft and how much effort and expense it requires to keep them aloft, people will likely never again have a chance to see them flying together.