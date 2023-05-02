Republican state senate candidates vying for the party’s nomination in an upcoming primary sat side-by-side on stage last week in Culpeper to answer questions on public education, preserving family farms and what it means to keep and bear arms in America.

Voters in Virginia State Senate District 28 will select this Saturday between three-term incumbent State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and challenger Mike Allers, of Ruckersville, a retired educator who says he wants to bring parents back into public schools.

Culpeper County Republican Committee hosted last Thursday’s well-attended forum at the American Legion. It provided a final opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates prior to the firehouse primary May 6 being held by the district’s GOP committees in Orange, Culpeper, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier.

The exchange between Allers and Reeves, both in their 50s, was civil but lively with each man succinctly expressing their views on representing the district considered majority Republican. A Democratic candidate has not announced to run in the district meaning Saturday’s primary will likely determine the next senator for the newly drawn district.

Allers, a former principal who worked in his younger years as a police officer on his native Long Island, said he felt like it was a calling to run for state senate after the lines were redrawn last year.

“I’ve been a person of service last 35 years. I said, it’s a natural fit; at the time my opponent was running for Congress so that too opened that door,” he said in opening remarks of Reeves’ 2021 unsuccessful attempt to run against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Aller said he was running on three pillars—education, safety and prosperity.

“Education is crumbling within the commonwealth. We need to make sure that everybody has a choice,” the candidate said. “Bring our police departments back to full speed, pay attention to the influx of opioids and that young couples and families are able to live here in Virginia and prosper. I will work for you.”

Allers said he’s spoken to thousands of Virginians in the past 14 months of campaigning and put 25,000 miles on his truck. He said last week in Culpeper a woman from the audience asked him about representation from government, “What about the rest of us?”

“Yes, Mr. Reeves has been there 12 years, but we look at folks who don’t have government experience, you look at Donald Trump zero experience, best president in my life,” Allers said.

He said he was grassroots candidate “who represents the rest of us, not just the elite few.”

Reeves, in opening remarks, said he was elected 12 years ago, helping Republicans win the majority back in State Senate.

“We had the cards stacked against us then and we have them stacked against us now. The question is how do we achieve another victory?” he said. “We have to learn to not run with our legs, but you got to run with your heart, and when we run with our heart as Republicans we win.”

Reeves, a retired narcotics detective and former Army Ranger, said the result of the election in November would have lasting implications and that Republicans needed to regain control. The incumbent said he’s worked for Virginians during his three terms in office fighting for veterans and 2nd amendment rights while being tough on crime. Reeves passed a bill that designated fentanyl as a weapon of terror.

Responding to a question about giving parents more rights in decision making for their children in public schools, Reeves said it’s an issue near and dear to his heart. The senator referenced Senate Bill 89, adopted in 2013, that says parents have the fundamental right for the care and education and upbringing of their children and that shall not be infringed.

“That is the law on the books today … that is the standard now,” Reeves said. “The challenge we have today is we have some rogue school boards and school districts.” There’s a lot of movement in education today and it’s being driven by parents, he added.

“The left wants government to be your children’s parent and not you,” Reeves said. “They want to control their minds, their bodies and tell them everything they need to know. That’s just wrong.”

Allers said it’s critical for parents to know what’s going on in the class room. The last couple of years parents have felt so disenfranchised in schools, he added. Allers said he invited countless families in his schools during his years as principal and teacher.

“When you provide an invitation when you have an open door for parents it makes it bipartisan,” he said. “I sought a partnership with them, so that their children would do better. A child with parents behind them is the most successful child and we need to make that argument on on the senate floor.”

On the issue of family farms, Reeves said yes he supports them. He recalled growing up on a beef and grain farm in Colorado that his dad sold to Schlitz.

“Probably one of the hardest days of my lives was when our family suffered two hail storms in a row and we didn’t have hail insurance so we lost our farm. I understand the dynamic the small farms have and the power of agribusiness,” he said.

Reeves said he did not support big solar projects on farmland, noting a bill he carried ensuring proper clean-up at the end of a facility’s lifetime, 35 years.

“Agriculture is No. 1 one export in Virginia so we have to sustain that,” he said.

Allers mentioned farmers struggling to find workers and the long hours involved. He called for a program that would bring Virginia farmers together to support each other and said it was a great way of life.

Asked about school safety and protecting the 2nd amendment, Reeves said he has worked in the General Assembly to “harden” schools to make them safer and “make sure moms and dads know at the end of the day when they send their kids to school they are going to come back.”

Studies done by the legislature reported everywhere a school resource officer is in place it works as a deterrent to crimes, the state senator said.

Reeves called for greater mental health funding from the state, sharing his own experience.

‘My son went through COVID at a public school and then he was home and he couldn’t learn and we have a whole generation of kids that are not where they should be right now and how do we catch them up?” he said. “We have a mental health crisis with a lot of our students, and that’s where we need to give some more money to our localities and schools.”

Reeves said he votes “pro second amendment and to kill bad bills” every chance he gets. A lot of gun control bills made it through when the Democrats had the majority, he added.

“When we were all worried about COVID, that’s where we got red flag laws, one gun a month reinstated, magazine bans, so we have to do is remain vigilant and win back the majority this year and we can reverse a lot of that,” Reeves said.

The government is going to start tracking credit cards purchases of guns, Allers said.

“Every time someone from the left tries to infringe on the 2nd Amendment, it is critical to protect ourselves, our family and our property,” the retired educator said, adding that owning a gun is a God-given right.

“Look at the 10 commandments—thou shall not. Look at the second amendment—thou shall not infringe … when the senate turns over and we regain the majority we will make sure the 2nd Amendment is carved in stone in Virginia, things like red flag laws will disappear,” Allers said.

Reeves, in closing, said the election boils down to a choice.

“Who do you trust has the knowledge, the skill and the ability to get things done?” he said. “I’ve taken some hard blows and I stood my ground for the principles of freedom, fairness and liberty.”

It comes with responsibility and accountability embedded in the roots of Virginia values, Reeve said. He said his time in the state senate has been incredible and that he loves doing it.

“It’s about putting others first and listening and getting things done,” he said.

Allers said if elected he would hit the ground running and would make himself available to the people.

“I’m a grassroots candidate, I believe in getting their opinion,” he said. “There are senators that are establishment—I have no desire to be like that but, I have desire to make the rounds, to bring them on board … I want to make sure Virginia schools are second to none.”

Read in an upcoming edition about the views at the forum of local candidates seeking the local Republican party’s nomination.