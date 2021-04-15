On Jackie Robinson Day, FredNats launch scholarship essay contest with Germanna CC

Applications are now being accepted for the FredNats Jackie Robinson Scholarship Essay Contest with Germanna Community College.
The chance to win a $1,042 scholarship in the baseball great’s name – and with his baseball uniform number – is open to high school seniors and juniors in the city of Fredericksburg as well as Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline counties.
Every April 15, Jackie Robinson Day in the U.S., Major League Baseball observes the anniversary of the African-American slugger breaking the sport’s color line in 1947.
Every player wears Robinson’s No. 42. The Fredericksburg Nationals are celebrating by giving the local scholarships to essay contest winners, which will be announced June 19.
Essays should be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success in the face of extreme challenges to deal with a problem in their own life. These values are: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.
“Jackie Robinson is one the key historical figures not only in baseball, but more importantly in helping integrate our country,” said Seth Silber, treasurer of the FredNats, in a statement. “Working with Germanna to honor his legacy and provide scholarships to outstanding students is one way for us to work with the community to recognize and continue his impact. This is important to our family, as my father’s most cherished memories as a child was walking with Mr. Robinson to the Ebbets Field entrance in Brooklyn.”
Scholarships will be awarded by the Fredericksburg Nationals to students entering Germanna in the fall. The deadline for essay submissions is May 19. Students can submit essay entries to germanna.edu/42essay/