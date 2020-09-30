On-line Pamper Me Pink, virtual walk celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness

“It warms my heart to be able to offer these services to community members in need,” said Pepper Me Pink founder Sharon Clark, the owner of Pepperberries. “Through our continued partnership, we’ve seen awareness, education and support grow far beyond my wildest dreams. I’m grateful for the impact in Culpeper and the surrounding areas.”

To donate to the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund, contact 540/829-4327 or make checks payable to “Pamper Me Pink Fund” and mail to Culpeper Medical Center, Attn: Cashier, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Culpeper residents who would like to request a no-cost mammogram can call the Outpatient Imaging Culpeper at 540/321-3190 for an application. For details, see NovantHealthUVA.org/pampermepink or Pamper Me Pink Culpeepr on Facebook.

Virtual Breast Cancer Walk

In the Fredericksburg area, the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation is hosting the 2020 Power of Pink Virtual Breast Cancer Walk this year.

Instead having it at a specific time and place, participants can walk 2.2 miles between Friday and Sunday whenever and wherever they want—in their neighborhood, at a favorite park or on a treadmill.