On tap: wireless internet expansion around county, COVID relief for Culpeper parents

In addition, local sales tax revenues are up 11 percent compared to this time last year. County revenues are up overall by $2.1 million while spending is down $2.7 million, Lamb said.

After discussion, the Rules Committee passed a motion that the program would cover job loss or childcare expenses, but only for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. A lot of local children and their parents have been home since March of the 2019-2020 school year due to many opting to do 100 percent virtual.

If approved, the program would distribute funds pro rata based on the number of successful applicants per household.

Applicants will need to show proof of loss of income or increase in expenses due to COVID-19 and the current school situation. Officials estimated parents of some 4,500 elementary students could qualify.

‘A true emergency’

Underwood said the verification process should not be too cumbersome.

“Rather than something thoroughly checked, we need to rely on the constituent,” he said. “Rely on those that need the assistance to be able to apply.”