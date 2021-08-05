 Skip to main content
On tax-free weekend, Culpeper PD hopes to 'Pack the Patrol Car' with school supplies
editor's pick top story

On tax-free weekend, Culpeper PD hopes to 'Pack the Patrol Car' with school supplies

Pack '20

Ashley Banks and Mike Grant, with the Culpeper PD, collect school supplies as part of the 2020 ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ donation drive.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Culpeper Police Department will “Pack the Patrol Car” with donations of school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday and Saturday outside Walmart, Dollar Tree, Big Lots and Target.

The annual donation drive coincides with the state-wide tax-free weekend, Aug. 6-8.

During the sales tax holiday, individuals can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax.

Items donated to Pack the Patrol Car will be distributed through Culpeper Human Services to local school children in need.

