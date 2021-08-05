On tax-free weekend, Culpeper PD hopes to 'Pack the Patrol Car' with school supplies

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF report
The Culpeper Police Department will “Pack the Patrol Car” with donations of school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday and Saturday outside Walmart, Dollar Tree, Big Lots and Target.
The annual donation drive coincides with the state-wide tax-free weekend, Aug. 6-8.
During the sales tax holiday, individuals can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax.
Items donated to Pack the Patrol Car will be distributed through Culpeper Human Services to local school children in need.
