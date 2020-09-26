Once a reliable summer income, lifeguarding for teens slowed by virus

Lifeguards also became responsible not only for the safety of swimmers in the water but also outside of it. They sanitized seating areas after use, cleaned commonly touched surfaces and checked temperatures. They also had to remind patrons to wear masks when coming into contact with other groups.

“We had to check temperatures and set up areas for families that were at least six feet apart,” Woods said. Patrons weren’t allowed to bring guests during Phase I and II.

“Required sanitization of chairs, bathrooms, door handles, light switches, or anything that would have to be touched a lot,” was the responsibility of lifeguards, Woods said.

As the summer progressed and the state moved into Phase III on July 1, some rules were relaxed. At Pelham’s Reach, for example, Dugger said eventually divided lanes by appointment were no longer necessary and families were able to come without a reservation—but there was a limit of 30 people allowed in the pool at once.

Paige Rankins, a student at Eastern View High School who also works at Culpeper Recreation Club, said at first lifeguards had to make people walk in only one direction on the pool deck.