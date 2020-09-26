Once a reliable summer income, lifeguarding for teens slowed by virus

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the first in a series by local high school students set to appear in the Star-Exponent Hometown Living section on Sundays.
A red swimsuit, a fanny pack and a whistle.
This is the standard uniform for many teens and college students alike, who for decades have relied on summer lifeguarding at local swimming pools as a way to earn money.
In the era of COVID-19 a new item has been added to this uniform, as with many other jobs: a mask. It is a physical reminder of how the pandemic has changed the job of saving lives.
For many young people, lifeguarding serves as a first introduction into the workforce.
This year the new coronavirus delayed pool openings and changed pool procedures, besides adding new responsibilities to the life-saving job.
Due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders to slow the spread of the deadly disease, reopening of swimming pools across the state was delayed, causing some to fear they would not open at all.
Sara Woods,18, a student at Eastern View High School has been a lifeguard for two years at the Culpeper Recreation Club. The job pays well. Under normal circumstances, by the end of the summer a teen can have as much as $4,707 in the bank, working 30 hours per week for 15 weeks at the state average of $10.46, according to CareerExplores.
Now that anticipated revenue was likely to be severely reduced, if not eliminated all together.
“I would have looked for another job, but I would have lost the money I spent on my lifeguard certification,” Woods said.
Red Cross Certification can take upwards of 25 hours and costs $115 to $300, making it a significant investment to just throw away. The certification is valid for two years upon completion.
As the state entered Phase II of the governor’s “Safer at home” gradual reopening plan on June 5, pools were allowed to give public access in modified forms around Culpeper County, as long as state health guidelines were followed.
A total of twelve mandatory requirements aimed at specialty swimming pools included providing 10 feet of space between seating areas on the pool deck, screening patrons for COVID-19 symptoms by having employees asking patrons a series of questions, and requiring employees working in customer-facing areas to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, among other regulations.
Kayleigh Dugger, 17, a student at Culpeper County High School and a lifeguard at Pelham’s Reach Pool, in Pelham’s Reach subdivision, said the pool was sectioned into lanes that families could reserve by appointment. There could be 12 people in the pool and around 20 people on deck, she said.
Lifeguards also became responsible not only for the safety of swimmers in the water but also outside of it. They sanitized seating areas after use, cleaned commonly touched surfaces and checked temperatures. They also had to remind patrons to wear masks when coming into contact with other groups.
“We had to check temperatures and set up areas for families that were at least six feet apart,” Woods said. Patrons weren’t allowed to bring guests during Phase I and II.
“Required sanitization of chairs, bathrooms, door handles, light switches, or anything that would have to be touched a lot,” was the responsibility of lifeguards, Woods said.
As the summer progressed and the state moved into Phase III on July 1, some rules were relaxed. At Pelham’s Reach, for example, Dugger said eventually divided lanes by appointment were no longer necessary and families were able to come without a reservation—but there was a limit of 30 people allowed in the pool at once.
Paige Rankins, a student at Eastern View High School who also works at Culpeper Recreation Club, said at first lifeguards had to make people walk in only one direction on the pool deck.
“Now we don’t have to do that, but we are still sanitizing, enforcing social distancing, and taking the temperature of people that enter the pool,” Rankins said.
Emma Bonilla, a student at Eastern View High School, also works at Pelhams Reach.
“My job as a lifeguard is to look out for the safety of the patrons, this pandemic has only made me take extra steps to provide for that safety by sanitizing after each member leaves and making sure guests have the least risk possible of contracting the virus,” Bonilla said.
In some ways, Emma feels COVID-19 has made her more attentive to the needs of patrons and more aware of their safety.
“I have to work with them in order to take the necessary precautions,” she said. “By informing guests of the steps they can take to lessen the risk, I feel as though I am creating a safe environment, which is always the goal.”
But with the invisible virus lurking as a potential threat, this year is different.
“Safety is especially important due to the circumstances this pool season,” she said.
Jeff Nicol is a senior at Culpeper County High School.
