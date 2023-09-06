Young Culpeper thespians will take the local stage this weekend to determine if their breakfast is not too hot, not too cold or just right during, “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks.”

The Stageworks kids show, written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, runs at 7 p.m. on Friday, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, at The Country Club of Culpeper. It is a youth show with some audience participation, according to director Jessy Mahr. The country club restaurant is now taking reservations for lunch and dinner for the shows.

“Will justice be served in this hilarious fairytale courtroom play? Goldilocks, the defendant is on trial for breaking and entering. The plaintiffs are — you guessed it — the three Bears. As their lawyers, Henny, Penny and Tom Thumb go toe to toe, hoping to prove their respective clients cases, other fairytale characters are called to testify as witnesses. It is up to you the audience, which serves as the jury, to determine how the play ends,” according to play publicity.

Get tickets at our.show/windmore/Goldilocks.