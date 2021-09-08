One brick at a time: Brickway project expanding at Culpeper's Carver school

A steadfast alumnus of the George Washington Carver Regional High School continues to pay homage to the place where he came of age—one brick at a time.

A 1957 graduate of the African-American school for students from four counties during segregation, Les Daniel is expanding upon the memorial brick project which extends from the flagpole to the front doors.

The first phase, with its 900 engraved bricks, was completed a year ago.

Daniel sponsored engravings on many of the bricks himself while others funded sponsorships for the bricks bearing the names of local leaders, Carver students and teachers and notable national Black figures along with other people, places and businesses.

Now, the octogenarian is launching a second phase of the “Brick-way of History” that will extend it from the flagpole in the other direction, to the end of the school sign, almost to the highway. The project is estimated to cost around $12,000.

Daniel is seeking engraving sponsorships for the 337-brick extension initiative he hopes to complete by the end of this year. The county, which owns the school property, approved the second phase this past spring.