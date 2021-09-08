One brick at a time: Brickway project expanding at Culpeper's Carver school

A steadfast alumnus of the George Washington Carver Regional High School continues to pay homage to the place where he came of age—one brick at a time.
A 1957 graduate of the African-American school for students from four counties during segregation, Les Daniel is expanding upon the memorial brick project which extends from the flagpole to the front doors.
The first phase, with its 900 engraved bricks, was completed a year ago.
Daniel sponsored engravings on many of the bricks himself while others funded sponsorships for the bricks bearing the names of local leaders, Carver students and teachers and notable national Black figures along with other people, places and businesses.
Now, the octogenarian is launching a second phase of the “Brick-way of History” that will extend it from the flagpole in the other direction, to the end of the school sign, almost to the highway. The project is estimated to cost around $12,000.
Daniel is seeking engraving sponsorships for the 337-brick extension initiative he hopes to complete by the end of this year. The county, which owns the school property, approved the second phase this past spring.
“I have put a lot of money and time into this project mainly because they said it would not get done and I wanted to give back to my alumni because of what it gave to me 1952-1957,” Daniel said.
He thanked the county’s environmental services director Paul Howard for being a constant support for the ongoing project.
“He was not just one of my supporters, but also my best motivator,” Daniel said.
He recalled his days playing ball for the historic school.
“Being an old basketball player, when someone try to block your shot, it just make you want to try harder to keep them from doing it again and it will make you try harder to also improve what you are doing,” Daniel said.
Brick sponsorships are $50 and $100, depending on brick size. Want to support the Brick-Way of History at the Carver Center? See gwcaa.org for the order form. Contact Daniel at les278@aol.com or 301/704-6138.
