One-day prescribed burn at Big Meadows between March 29-April 2

Fire managers at Shenandoah National Park plan to burn approximately 50 acres of Big Meadows sometime between March 29 and April 22, weather permitting, according to a park release on Friday.

A portion of Big Meadows, the open area across from Byrd Visitor Center, is burned each year for the purpose of maintaining the open vista by preventing encroachment from small trees and shrubs, the park said, anticipating one day of operations to complete the project.

Prescribed burns are ignited by fire managers under a pre-determined set of conditions, including temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction, fuel moisture and resource availability, the release stated.

Most prescribed burns at Shenandoah National Park are conducted as interagency projects, with local support, under the guidance and direction of trained and experienced personnel from National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and Virginia Department of Forestry.

Smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Big Meadows area. Visitors driving in areas of smoke should take additional care by slowing down and ensuring their headlights are on, the release advised.

All park facilities will remain open during the prescribed burn except access to Big Meadows will be restricted.

Learn the latest about Shenandoah National Park on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or at nps.gov/shen to confirm when the burn will take place.