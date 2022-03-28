One dead, another suffers life-threatening injuries in DUI crash in Fauquier

A Gainesville man has been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter in a two-vehicle fatal crash last Thursday along Route 17 in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Ralls is investigating the wreck that occurred at 8:22 p.m. on March 24 along Route 17 (Winchester Rd), approximately a mile south of Route 688 (Leeds Manor Rd), near Marshall.

A 2014 Ford C-Max was traveling south on Route 17 when it attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, crossed a solid centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2006 Ford Taurus, according to a news release Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the C-Max, Kevin M. Hagan, 67, of Gainesville suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene. Hagan was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Taurus, Daniel F. Shomette, 57, of Boyce, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Taurus, Marcella R. Shotmette, 58, of Boyce, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Hagan, in addition to DUI and manslaughter, was charged with improper passing. He is being held without bond at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.