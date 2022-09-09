 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One dead, multiple others injured in I-66 wreck between RV and tractor-trailer in Fauquier

  • 0
VSP

One person died and multiple others were injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle wreck on I-66 in Fauquier County between a recreational vehicle and a tractor trailer.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 8 to the crash in which an RV collided with the truck, both traveling east on the interstate near the 16-mile marker.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The impact of the crash caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail and down an embankment.

There is one confirmed fatality and multiple others injured. The crash remains under investigation, according to a release late Thursday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The fatal crash shut down the interstate for eight hours. Both lanes of east-bound 66 were reported reopened by 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, one of multiple Law Enforcement and EMS/Fire Personnel that responded to the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Professionally admired, personally adored: The Queen’s devotion to service remembered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert