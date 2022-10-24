One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday on Charlottesville Downtown Mall

For the second weekend in a row, a series of shots rang out early Sunday morning on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, this time leaving one person dead and two hospitalized at the University of Virginia Medical Center, according to Charlottesville Police officials.

Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. and in the 200 block of West Main Street. They arrived to find three people shot. Police did not release identities or genders. Police appear to believe that those shot and their assailants likely knew each other.

“We would like the public to know that this incident poses no immediate threat to our community,” officials said in a terse and short press release on Sunday. “This is currently an ongoing investigation.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Last Saturday afternoon, two teenagers were shot near the Charlottesville Omni Hotel. Three teens were arrested on Thursday in relation to the shooting that has left one boy still in the hospital.

They are being charged in juvenile court and are between the ages of 14 and 17, according to the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania. They teens are all in custody at the Blue Ridge Detention Center and face felony charges.

Sunday morning’s shooting occurred less than three blocks away from last week’s as Saturday revelry on the Downtown Mall was wrapping up. Video footage uploaded to social media by a downtown merchant an estimated 100 yards from the shooting showed several people walking down the mall when a series of shots ring out.

No arrests have been made in the Sunday death or shootings.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 18, the Charlottesville Police Department received 11 reports of shots fired and weapons violations, according to the department’s crime map. Daquain Maurice Anderson was shot near Court Square about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Anderson later died of gunshot wounds at UVa Medical Center. Police haven’t made arrests in connection with his death.

Platania said he disapproved of the rise in people shooting at each other, both locally and across the country. He called on the community for vigilance.

“It will take broad community partnerships to turn the tide and stem the violence,” he wrote, adding that a young age doesn’t excuse gun violence.

“If our office identifies individuals who make the choice to arm themselves and hurt others,” he wrote, “they will be arrested, prosecuted, and incarcerated.”