One dies, two injured in West Va. tubing accident
ROANOKE, W.Va. — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in West Virginia, authorities said.

A boat was pulling the women on a tube Sunday evening near the Vandalia boat ramp, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. It appears the driver of the boat swung the tube too close to a rock wall causing a collision, the statement said. One woman died and two others were flown to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Patrol boats were on the lake and arrived on scene to help within minutes, officials said.

Authorities didn't release the names of those involved, but said all were 29-year-old.

