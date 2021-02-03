 Skip to main content
One found dead Tuesday in house fire near Midland
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshall’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into a fatal house fire Tuesday morning near Midland.

E-911 received a call at 9:01 a.m. on Feb. 2 from a passing motorist and neighbor in the 9400 block of Green Road, south of Warrenton. Fire units and law enforcement arrived a short time later to find a single-family home fully involved with some structural collapse, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The the body of a deceased person was located inside the home. FCSO is assisting the Fire Marshall’s Office with an origin and cause investigation.

The Bridge Community Church Canteen Unit was supporting personnel working at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending forensic examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.

More information will be released when made available.

