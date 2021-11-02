One incumbent out, another back alongside new faces on Culpeper Town Council

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schmidt and Short were candidates endorsed by the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

Brown, a 30-year-old electrician who was running for the first time and based his campaign around clean drinking water and tax relief like Short, garnered 1,708 votes.

The rest of the order was as follows: Fred Sapp (1,627), David Kulivan Jr. (1,332), Adrian Sledge (1,287), Robert "Bobby" Ryan (1,127), and Robert "Wes" Mayles (1,126).

Sapp, an account executive and Army veteran who focused his platform on lowering taxes, said he wasn't discouraged by the final results.

"The race was very tight," he said. "But I feel great and am proud of my performance. I spent less than $1,000 of my own money, with a mix of donations, to run my campaign. I also battled the establishment, the other party, and even my own party's leadership.

"The Culpeper establishment was the difference in the race," he continued. "Bill Yowell performed as expected, and ultimately B. Travis Brown benefitted from being part of the establishment and beat me by just 81 votes for the last seat."

Sapp added that he'll be applying for the seat recently vacated by Keith Brown after he resigned last week over online posts were made about a fellow Council member.

That seat, along with the one vacated by Frank Reaves Jr., who was elected Culpeper's mayor in this election, will leave two seats open on the Town Council. The body will decide whether to appoint people to those seats or hold another election.

