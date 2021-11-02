One incumbent out, another back alongside new faces on Culpeper Town Council

One incumbent lost his seat on the Culpeper Town Council during Tuesday's general election, while another will be returning for at least four more years.
Longtime councilman Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, a retired business owner and town native who's served on the Council for 30 years, finished with 2,155 votes, second-most of the 10 candidates running for four open seats.
Pranas Rimeikis, a former Culpeper mayor who was seeking his fifth term on Town Council, wasn't so lucky. He finished with 1,631 votes—just 77 behind newcomer Travis Brown for the fourth and final seat.
Perhaps the biggest story of the night was that of Janie Schmidt. A 25-year Culpeper resident and the only female in the race, she led all vote-getters with 2,163, just eight more than the veteran Yowell.
Coming in behind Schmidt and Yowell was Joe Short, a 17-year resident of Culpeper who was running on a platform based around clean drinking water and lower taxes for business owners. He finished with 1,899 votes.
"I'm honored and humbled to reach this point," Short said at a Republican election party held Tuesday night at The Culpeper Center downtown. "I really enjoyed getting out and meeting people, engaging with them and listening to what they had to say. I think my values and ethics resonated with people, as theirs did with mine."
Schmidt and Short were candidates endorsed by the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
Brown, a 30-year-old electrician who was running for the first time and based his campaign around clean drinking water and tax relief like Short, garnered 1,708 votes.
The rest of the order was as follows: Fred Sapp (1,627), David Kulivan Jr. (1,332), Adrian Sledge (1,287), Robert "Bobby" Ryan (1,127), and Robert "Wes" Mayles (1,126).
Sapp, an account executive and Army veteran who focused his platform on lowering taxes, said he wasn't discouraged by the final results.
"The race was very tight," he said. "But I feel great and am proud of my performance. I spent less than $1,000 of my own money, with a mix of donations, to run my campaign. I also battled the establishment, the other party, and even my own party's leadership.
"The Culpeper establishment was the difference in the race," he continued. "Bill Yowell performed as expected, and ultimately B. Travis Brown benefitted from being part of the establishment and beat me by just 81 votes for the last seat."
Sapp added that he'll be applying for the seat recently vacated by Keith Brown after he resigned last week over online posts were made about a fellow Council member.
That seat, along with the one vacated by Frank Reaves Jr., who was elected Culpeper's mayor in this election, will leave two seats open on the Town Council. The body will decide whether to appoint people to those seats or hold another election.