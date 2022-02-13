 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed in wreck with cattle trailer at Route 29, Mt. Run Lake Rd., 14 cows escape

VSP

A person died following a fatal crash on U.S. Route 29 at Mountain Run Lake Road in Culpeper County.

A cattle trailer hauling 14 cattle was struck and the cattle escaped, according to information Sunday afternoon from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The owner of the cattle along with animal control were attempting to locate the cattle Sunday morning. VDOT had set up caution signs in the location to alert drivers. 

No other information in the incident was immediately available, including when the crash occurred. Additional details will be released Monday, Coffey said.

