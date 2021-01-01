One killed, one injured in Culpeper New Year’s Eve shooting

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in a town of Culpeper neighborhood.

Culpeper County E-911 received multiple calls just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 for gunshots and an injured person in the area of Third Street, off of Sperryville Pike across from Fairview Cemetery.

As officers responded to the scene, a 17-year-old male, who was a second victim of the shooting, was in a vehicle being taken to Culpeper hospital.

Due to the nature of his injuries, the juvenile was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, according to a news release on Friday from the Culpeper Police Department.

The 19-year-old was later located on scene of the shooting. He was transported to the hospital where a formal declaration of death was made. Police withheld his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Culpeper Police Department detectives responded to what was described as an “expansive scene” in the Third Street area to interview witnesses and collect evidence.

All parties involved in the shooting were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said current evidence suggests. The investigation is still active and underway.