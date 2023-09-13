In the hamlet of Brandy Station in Culpeper County is an iconic landmark with its steeple reaching skyward. It has been a silent beacon to travelers for years.

Some race by on U.S. Route 29 taking note of the unique structure, seeing it and wondering about its condition and what’s inside.

However, during an earlier time, some drove there on horseback or in a horse driven carriage. In more modern times, one man drove by the Fleetwood Church and had a dream. History keeper Steve Pollet saw a church in disrepair and decided to return the decaying building to its former glory. He also seeks to remember the history that happened on the land which its foundation is built.

Pollet’s dream began eight years ago and much has taken place since then. The church owner has repaired the steeple to thwart further damage being done to the interior. His plans to return the church to being a vital church again have only begun and the finished project can’t come soon enough for him.

The phrase, “It takes a village” has been true for Pollet. He has had many people share his vision and provide help in response.

The last event Pollet held at the church was with the American Battlefield Trust in June, for the 160th anniversary event and reenactment of the Battle of Brandy Station. He wanted to have history that had happened on the property be known. The event presented 1860s related lectures and soldiers, a cannon, horse, train display, music and a church service.

Next, he is holding an old-fashioned tent revival on the church property, as was done in the past.

The full history event, “The Life and Times of Historic Fleetwood Church” will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a lectures series, displays, book sale, a wash impression, music and church history. The tent revival will take place at 3 p.m. Moo Thru and a food truck will be on hand to provide food.

Pastor Mike Evans, of Hopewell Church in Lignum, will be coordinating the revival. He was also the pastor for the church service in June and will be joined by two other pastors and a praise band.

One can only wonder what events took place since 1880 when the church was inaugurated. When it opened its doors that year for the people in Brandy Station and Culpeper, one wonders about all the history and events the church witnessed. If only the walls could talk … what would they say?

The doors speak as the arrangement has been changed. The loudest speaking part of the building is the foundation. Pollet found Civil War bullets lodged in it, but the official church date is listed circa 1880.

This discrepancy may mean the building was built on the original foundation and therefore was a witness during the Battle of Brandy Station on June 9, 1863 — possibly serving the battle wounded.

As Pollet puts the building back together, the church history is coming together. As information about the church’s past is becoming apparent, it is through the return of church items and people’s memories.

Pastor Evans’ church was past caretaker of the 1857 printed church pew Bible and it was returned and rededicated to Fleetwood Church. Another returned item is a vintage church cookbook with all the delicious church recipes.

Many attending the June service gave remembrances of when they attended, prior to the church closing in 1974. The saying goes, “What is old is new again,” and that is true for the historic Fleetwood Church.

Pollet has a timeline of church history and looks forward to hearing from anyone to help fill in the gaps of information that he doesn’t have.

The schedule and updates for “The Life and Times of Historic Fleetwood Church” is on the Historic Brandy Station Facebook page. For additional questions or information regarding Fleetwood Church, contact event coordinator, Paula Johnson at 540/341-7019.