'One Pill Can Kill' PSA launches today in Virginia

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on Tuesday launched “One Pill Can Kill,” a public awareness initiative about the dangers of fentanyl, counterfeit drugs, and opioids.

The campaign centers around a TV and radio ad aimed at adults and teenagers to spread the message that just one pill is deadly enough to kill a person. “One Pill Can Kill” aims to generate open, honest conversations amongst families about counterfeit drugs and fentanyl and the extreme threat these substances pose, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.

In Virginia, the leading cause of unnatural death is drug overdoses, and has been since 2013. Opioids, specifically fentanyl, has been the driving force behind the large increases, Miyares said. In 2021, fentanyl contributed to 76.4% of all Virginia overdose deaths. The total number of fatal fentanyl overdoses increased 22.8% from 2020 to 2021. It was estimated that in 2021, 98% of fatal fentanyl overdoses in Virginia were caused by the illicit, rather than prescription, version of the drug.

“One Pill Can Kill” will air on television and radio stations in every media market across the Commonwealth. It will initially air for 60 days. In accordance with PSA airing policies, the video will be aired free of cost when stations have availability.