Out of 187 people who were tested Saturday for COVID-19 at a free event in Madison County, only 1 person tested positive for the disease.
“What we’ve learned is that more focused testing events are more effective,” April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said in an interview Thursday. “We will try to plan future events based on transmission, and gear targeted testing to those with known exposures.”
Up to 500 people could have been tested at the event organized in coordination with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Madison, Orange and Rappahanock counties.
The regional health district has held two other free community testing events since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“We tested about the same number of people at an event in Culpeper and 316 in Warrenton,” Achter said, adding that there were only two positive cases in Warrenton. “But in Culpeper, about 43 percent tested positive because it was targeted testing of a particular high-risk group.”
“This provided a more efficient method for the health district to isolate those who tested positive, do contact tracing and implement quarantine more effectively,” she said.
On Saturday in Madison, 76 percent of those tested were white, and 85 percent of them live in the health district, Achter said.
The tests administered on Saturday were PCR tests, which Achter called the “gold standard” for COVID-19 testing.
PCR, or polymerise chain reaction, tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, or in other words, the tests can tell whether or not someone currently has the virus. It does not detect antigens, or if a person has had COVID-19 in the past.
When RRHD considers organizing a future event, Achter said they will wait and see what the needs are and make arrangements according to those needs.
“We were pleased with the attendance on Saturday,” she said. “It was a little hot, but other than that it was a successful event from our perspective.”
Achter urged anyone feeling COVID-19 symptoms—fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, nausea, congestion, fatigue—to self-isolate, contact their doctor or call the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 hotline, 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).
“Wear a mask when you’re around other people, that’s been proven again and again it is effective in preventing spread of the virus,” Achter said. “Wash your hands, wipe down surfaces. Stay away from other people if you are experiencing any kind of symptoms.”
