One-time scholarship money will keep tuition flat for in-state UMW students next year

In-state students at the University of Mary Washington will have access to $700,000 in one-time scholarship money to offset a 3% tuition increase that will take effect next year, UMW officials announced last week.

The university’s Board of Visitors approved a 3% tuition increase at its June 10 meeting. The amount of the increase was revised down from 3.5% proposed and adopted by the Board’s executive committee in May.

With the increase, in-state undergraduate tuition will be $8,968, an increase of $260 over this year.

In-state students will have the scholarship automatically applied to their bills. The $700,000 for the scholarships is coming from reserves, university spokeswoman Lisa Marvashti said.

“We recognize that as much as our students value their public liberal arts education at Mary Washington, they also must balance rising costs in current economic times,” UMW President Troy Paino said in a press release issued by the university. “[UMW] has conscientiously approached its budget and its ability to support students as they pursue higher education, while at the same time continuing to invest in the people and place that make this our home.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin last month called on the state’s 15 public colleges and universities to reverse proposed tuition increases, according to the Richmond Times–Dispatch.

Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University, Virginia Military Institute, Longwood University and Old Dominion University announced tuition freezes last week, joining Virginia Tech, the College of William & Mary, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University, which didn’t consider tuition increases.

The University of Virginia declined the governor’s request and will raise tuition next year.

Total annual tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students at UMW will be $27,406 next year, according to the budget approved by the BOV last month. Out-of-state students will pay $43,966 in tuition and fees per year.

The university is anticipating a 2.7% reduction in revenue from tuition and a 1.4% reduction in revenue from fees next budget year, a result of declining enrollment, according to budget documents.

UMW will receive additional new funding from the state, according to the biannual budget signed by Youngkin last week, for a total of $49.5 million, up from $42.9 million in the current budget year.

The increase in state revenue to the university will fund increases in student financial assistance, educational and general programs and investments in UMW’s two historic properties: the James Monroe Museum and Gari Melchers Home and Studio.

The state’s budget also calls for employees to receive 5% raises in each of the two years. The state will partially fund the raises and the remainder will need to be funded by the university.

“The funding gap between mandated cost increases and state support is expected to be covered through tuition and fee increases or budget reductions,” UMW’s budget plan notes.

Also included in the state’s budget for UMW is $117 million to construct a new theater at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road and renovate DuPont, Pollard and Melchers Halls, which now house the university’s music, art and theater programs.

“[The new theater] will be transformational for the university as it brings renewed currency to our teaching and establishes a welcoming bridge to our community,” said Greg Stull, chair of the theater and dance department, in the press release from UMW. “As a gateway to the campus, it will foster stronger connections between UMW and the greater Fredericksburg region as it establishes the strongest possible foundation for teaching theatre on our campus.”