ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: 'Are any among you suffering? They should pray'

Sunday Sept 26, 2021 would have been the normally scheduled Evening Prayer Service at Graves Chapel in Madison County.
However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly in-person service was cancelled, according to church member Doug Graves. Thus, Lay Preacher Susan Bagby provided, 'A Reflection for this Sunday.'
Graves, on behalf of the Graves Chapel Council, wished "you, your families, and our country the very best during these very difficult and challenging times! Remain cautious and be safe," he said.
The Reflection from Bagby was submitted as follows:
"The collect appointed for today: O God, you declare your almighty power chiefly in showing mercy and pity: Grant us the fullness of your grace, that we, running to obtain your promises, may become partakers of your heavenly treasure; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
"The collect for today is so very reassuring, reminding us of the heavenly treasure God always offers to us: a love that never wavers. The prayer assures us that the fullness of God’s grace is 'chiefly' demonstrated by God’s eternal willingness to extend his love to us in the form of 'mercy and pity.'
"We certainly live these days in a time most of us could not have imagined five years ago. With a worldwide pandemic far from under control, we can make use of all of the mercy and pity God holds out to us.
"The reading from the Epistle of James begins with a question and its answer: 'Are any among you suffering? They should pray.' We have had, over the last year and a half, opportunities to learn about suffering in ways we may never have experienced before.
Yet James assures us that 'The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective.' I know a few people some others might call 'prayer warriors.' My husband David is one of those. Most of us who pray often have discovered that the effectiveness of prayer may not lie in the fact that our prayers are always answered exactly as we hope. That is not what we have come to expect.
"Instead, the efficacy of regular, fervent prayer lies in the way we come to realize God’s presence with us, God’s mercy and pity for us, no matter what difficulties we face. In our gospel reading from Mark, Jesus reminds his disciples, 'Whoever is not against us is for us.' What an amazing statement to ponder! In these simple words,
"Jesus illustrates the abundance of God’s grace. His disciples wanted him to rebuke a man who had been casting out demons in his name when the Lord shares this larger vision of who his followers may be. Can we learn from the mercy of our Lord and alter his statement in this way: Whoever is for us is not against us?
"This can be a simple way to express the idea that those people we encounter who are not overtly Christian are still part of the Lord’s family. Certainly they are there in his heart! In this way, we can, for example, include all of the health care workers who, despite the terrible risk to themselves, continue to provide care for the ones hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Would this way of expanding our view of the Lord’s family not also include the scientists gifted with God given skills to develop the vaccines that are now saving lives? After all, health care workers and vaccine developers are certainly doing all they can to cast out the demon of the virus—to save us and those we love. In this way, we can certainly see them as being 'for us.'
Jesus goes on to say, in this reading from Mark, that if our hands, feet, or eyes 'cause us to stumble,' we are to cut them off (or tear them out, in the case of our eyes). His language here may cause us to cringe—and probably is intended to do just that.
"How are we to interpret such extreme words? Jesus may be using a parental tactic to get our attention, to startle us into good behavior. Surely we are to avoid doing those things with our hands, feet, and eyes that will lead us astray from the way of the Lord.
Instead, as the collect says, we should run to obtain God’s promises and receive the 'fullness' of God’s grace. The great Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy was a devout Christian. In the following quotation, we hear Tolstoy sharing his thoughts on how we may appropriately “run to obtain” God’s promises of grace and mercy: 'As one candle kindles another, and thousands are lighted from that one, so also one heart inflames another and thousands are set a-glowing. Millions of rubles will do less than will be done by even a small diminution of greediness and increase of love in the mass of the people. If only the love is multiplied then the miracle is accomplished which was performed at the distribution of the five loaves. All are satisfied, and still much remains.'
May we always see those who are 'for us' in love and generosity of spirit as our brothers and sisters in Christ. Amen.
The appointed readings: James 5:13-18 13 Are any among you suffering? They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise. 14 Are any among you sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord.
15 The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up; and anyone who has committed sins will be forgiven.
16 Therefore confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective.
17 Elijah was a human being like us, and he prayed fervently that it might not rain, and for three years and six months it did not rain on the earth.
18 Then he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain and the earth yielded its harvest. Mark 9:38-48 38 John said to him, 'Teacher, we saw someone casting out demons in your name, and we tried to stop him, because he was not following us.'
39 But Jesus said, “Do not stop him; for no one who does a deed of power in my name will be able soon afterward to speak evil of me. 40 Whoever is not against us is for us. 41 For truly I tell you, whoever gives you a cup of water to drink because you bear the name of Christ will by no means lose the reward.
42 “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were hung around your neck and you were thrown into the sea. 43 If your hand causes you to stumble, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life maimed than to have two hands and to go to hell, to the unquenchable fire.
45 And if your foot causes you to stumble, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life lame than to have two feet and to be thrown into hell. 47 And if your eye causes you to stumble, tear it out; it is better for you to enter the kingdom of God with one eye than to have two eyes and to be thrown into hell, 48 where their worm never dies, and the fire is never quenched.
Here ends the reading."