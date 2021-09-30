ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: 'Are any among you suffering? They should pray'

"This can be a simple way to express the idea that those people we encounter who are not overtly Christian are still part of the Lord’s family. Certainly they are there in his heart! In this way, we can, for example, include all of the health care workers who, despite the terrible risk to themselves, continue to provide care for the ones hospitalized with COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Would this way of expanding our view of the Lord’s family not also include the scientists gifted with God given skills to develop the vaccines that are now saving lives? After all, health care workers and vaccine developers are certainly doing all they can to cast out the demon of the virus—to save us and those we love. In this way, we can certainly see them as being 'for us.'

Jesus goes on to say, in this reading from Mark, that if our hands, feet, or eyes 'cause us to stumble,' we are to cut them off (or tear them out, in the case of our eyes). His language here may cause us to cringe—and probably is intended to do just that.

"How are we to interpret such extreme words? Jesus may be using a parental tactic to get our attention, to startle us into good behavior. Surely we are to avoid doing those things with our hands, feet, and eyes that will lead us astray from the way of the Lord.