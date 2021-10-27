ONLINE ONLY: Culpeper Councilman Keith Brown resignation letter

Dear Mayor,

It has come to my attention that there were remarks made on Facebook towards another Town Council member. I unequivocally did not make those remarks and I found out about it from a friend Tuesday night.

I began this journey to serve the constituents of the town with all the right intentions. From the very first day, I have endured relentless attacks due to being associated with Jon Russell and being aligned with the Republican Party.

The attacks have grown from making my official Town Council page inoperable, to infecting the Keith Brown for Culpeper Town Council page with a virus, and daily attacks on my faith. I simply no longer want to endure the attacks.

Please forward my sincerest apologies to Councilwoman Clancey, the target of the comment and the full council for any inconveniences this situation may have caused. As much as I wanted to serve the citizens, I have been rendered ineffective with all the harassment I have had to endure. With that being said, I tender my resignation immediately from the Culpeper Town Council.

Thank you,

Keith Brown