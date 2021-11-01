ONLINE ONLY: Del. Freitas endorses Pumphrey for Greene County School Board

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, on Halloween announced his endorsement of Greg Pumphrey for Greene County School Board, Midway District.

“Parents in Virginia are tired of being lied to and disrespected by their representatives,” Freitas said in a statement. “We need representatives on Greene County school board that will advocate for parents and students. I believe Gregory Pumphrey is the candidate and I am very pleased to endorse him.”

Freitas, a 2020 congressional candidate, has represented the 30th District in the Virginia House of Delegates for the past five years. An Iraq War veteran, Freitas is up for reelection Tuesday against Democrat Annette Hyde, a Madison yoga teacher and activist who has run against him before.

Pumphrey, a firefighter, lives in the state’s 58th house district represented by Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Pumphrey campaign release stated Freitas is a well-known champion of liberty and a leading Republican.

“Freitas has stood up against the indoctrination, mask mandates, and critical theory being pushed by Democrats in Richmond,” the local campaign stated.

Pumphrey, in a statement, called Freitas “one of the most effective champions for liberty in our commonwealth.”