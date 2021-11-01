ONLINE ONLY: Del. Freitas endorses Pumphrey for Greene County School Board

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, on Halloween announced his endorsement of Greg Pumphrey for Greene County School Board, Midway District.
“Parents in Virginia are tired of being lied to and disrespected by their representatives,” Freitas said in a statement. “We need representatives on Greene County school board that will advocate for parents and students. I believe Gregory Pumphrey is the candidate and I am very pleased to endorse him.”
Freitas, a 2020 congressional candidate, has represented the 30th District in the Virginia House of Delegates for the past five years. An Iraq War veteran, Freitas is up for reelection Tuesday against Democrat Annette Hyde, a Madison yoga teacher and activist who has run against him before.
Pumphrey, a firefighter, lives in the state’s 58th house district represented by Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville.
A Pumphrey campaign release stated Freitas is a well-known champion of liberty and a leading Republican.
“Freitas has stood up against the indoctrination, mask mandates, and critical theory being pushed by Democrats in Richmond,” the local campaign stated.
Pumphrey, in a statement, called Freitas “one of the most effective champions for liberty in our commonwealth.”
He said he was honored to have his endorsement “ and earn his support as we fight for our children. I plan to fight for individual liberty and push back against those who seek to indoctrinate our children,” said Pumphrey, a husband and father.
Virginia State Police Trooper Brooks Taylor, a Greene County native, is also seeking election to the Midway District School Board seat. He and his wife have four children.
Taylor told the Greene County Record, “ I will always put our children first, protect our liberties and ensure our schools will work for us and not a political agenda from Richmond or Washington, D.C.”