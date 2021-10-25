ONLINE ONLY: Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase written statement for candidates' forum

Culpeper County Supervisor Bill Chase is seeking an 11th term of office and is the county's longest serving supervisor. Since the start of the pandemic, Chase has been unable to attend in-person meetings due to his health.

The 81-year-old Vietnam veteran, retired Pennsylvania coal miner and former Stevensburg farmer has taken part in county business these past 18 months via telephone or computer. He is currently living with his son, according to Key Settle.

She read a written statement for Chase at last Tuesday's candidates forum at Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, located in the Stevensburg District. His statement read:

"I have always treated all the citizens of my district as my friends. Over the years, I have received many requests from my friends in the Richardsville area. Before the pandemic, I tried to attend each dinner and celebration at the fire hall. I reacted to each and every phone call from the Richarsville area as well as the entire Stevensburg district.