ONLINE ONLY: Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase written statement for candidates' forum

Culpeper County Supervisor Bill Chase is seeking an 11th term of office and is the county's longest serving supervisor. Since the start of the pandemic, Chase has been unable to attend in-person meetings due to his health.
The 81-year-old Vietnam veteran, retired Pennsylvania coal miner and former Stevensburg farmer has taken part in county business these past 18 months via telephone or computer. He is currently living with his son, according to Key Settle.
She read a written statement for Chase at last Tuesday's candidates forum at Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, located in the Stevensburg District. His statement read:
"I have always treated all the citizens of my district as my friends. Over the years, I have received many requests from my friends in the Richardsville area. Before the pandemic, I tried to attend each dinner and celebration at the fire hall. I reacted to each and every phone call from the Richarsville area as well as the entire Stevensburg district.
"One of the biggest improvements of the area was the Lignum transfer station. Prior to it, Richardsville residents had to go to landfill off of Sperryville Pike. The Lignum site has been questioned by the Board of Supervisors due to extreme cost, land use problems and misuse by other counties, but I have led each charge to keep it there, where it will remain.
"I convinced VDOT to lower the speed limit past the fire hall for safety and was instrumental in the emergency management system from which citizens of this area have personally benefitted and so as fire department. Early in my service, I helped a local farmer who was going bankrupt, introduced him to the land use program and saved his farm...was able to work his farm for the rest of his life.
"I have not wavered on my thoughts and actions over the years. I stand for continuing to keep taxes low, maintain an excellent education system for our children, keeping a strong law enforcement, and emergency response system and helping each constituent solve their problems, which I will continue to do as your supervisor."