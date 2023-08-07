The Culpeper County Republican Committee, which four years ago endorsed incumbent Sheriff Scott Jenkins for reelection, is now distancing itself from the embattled lawman who is facing federal bribery charges in an alleged badges for bribes scheme.

In an email last week, CCRC Chairman Lorraine Carter mentioned that some old campaign signs for Jenkins, seeking a fourth term in November, were beginning to show up around the county.

The signs designate Jenkins as a “Republican,” she stated.

“I felt it important to get a statement out to our members and friends, especially since Joe Watson is our official Republican nominee,” Carter said in the email.

Her attached statement said, “I have been made aware that there are some reported political signs, which may cause confusion. As Chairwoman of CCRC, I want to clarify for the record that there is only one candidate for Sheriff officially nominated as the Republican candidate by the CCRC, and that individual is Joe Watson. No other candidate for Sheriff is supported or endorsed by The Culpeper County Republican Party,” Carter stated.

Jenkins and the CCSO did not reply to a request for comment.

The local GOP committee endorsed Jenkins in 2019. In the prior two elections, he ran as an independent.

Jenkins’ paperwork for this year lists him as an independent, though he has been open about his affiliation as a Trump-aligned Republican.

In the ongoing criminal charges he is facing, the sheriff was in federal court in Charlottesville last Thursday for an attorney status hearing.

Venable, a northern Virginia firm, appeared in court on his behalf July 13, but a lawyer was not there Thursday as Jenkins appeared without defense counsel, according to court records.

The defendant has not yet established an attorney in the case, according to a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The three-term sheriff was indicted June 28 on federal charges of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and 11 counts of federal programs bribery. According to the indictment, starting in 2019, Jenkins accepted cash bribes totaling at least $72,500 from at least eight people, including two FBI undercover agents.

In exchange for money, he made them auxiliary deputies, issuing badges, sheriff’s office credentials and in some cases, guns.

Jenkins has pleaded not guilty in the case, set for trial beginning Sept. 7.

In court last week, the sheriff said he was still in the process of procuring counsel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman.

The judge set another attorney status hearing for noon on Wednesday. If the counsel for the defendant files paperwork with the court before that date, the hearing will not take place, according to the spokesman.

Running against Jenkins for sheriff is Republican nominee, Joe Watson, a former operations captain at Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Jim Branch and Culpeper Deputy Police Chief Tim Chilton, running as an independent in his first bid for elected office.