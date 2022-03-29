Open House celebrating literacy, citizenship to be held Thursday

Literacy can change lives, and a group in Culpeper that helps make that happen is holding an open house Thursday to show off its new, expanded work space.

The Culpeper Literacy Council, located at 415 S. Main Street in the Clore Office Park Building next to the imaging center, recently opened a new reception desk and meeting area on the main floor, while continuing to use its former upstairs offices, effectively doubling its classroom space.

“We would love for the public to see the space and learn more about us,” the council’s Executive Director Lynn Gore told the Star-Exponent. “We’re very excited to continue serving the community in this way.”

Everyone is welcome on Thursday, March 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. to view the building and “celebrate our mission to bring quality literacy education to the area,” Gore said.

Wine and cheese will be served, along with “lively conversation,” a flyer for the event states. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets at the open house to win prizes. Parking is available behind the building.

Gore said the rent for the new classroom space, as well as the upstairs offices, are paid for by an anonymous donor.

“We are truly blessed to have such generous people willing to help strengthen our community in this way,” Gore said.

The Literacy Council provides free one-on-one tutoring for adults wishing to read, improve basic skills, obtain a General Education Diploma or learn English. The group also teaches English Language/Civics classes, to help those who move to Virginia from other countries gain citizenship in the United States. An ongoing effort to train new tutors is also part of the program.

Gore said demand never slows down for the council’s citizenship classes.

“We have between six and 16 in a class,” she said. “We’ve never had a student not pass the test after going through our class.”

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with classes throughout the week, often in the evenings. Learn more by visiting the Culpeper Literacy Council website, Facebook page, email admin@culpeperliteracy.org, or phone 540/825-5804.

