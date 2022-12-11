Options house getting basketball courts, expanded garden plots

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted funding from two foundations for improvements at the OPTIONS house.

At its Dec. 6 meeting, the board appropriated $15,500 from PATH Foundation for construction of a new basketball court for the youth at-risk program located on James Madison Highway.

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation gave $1,570 to create raised bed gardens and for equipment at the site—a Craftsman brand steel tray wheelbarrow, garden tools, a couple of garden hoes and a composter. The county applied for the funding through the Back to Nature program.

The basketball court funds originated from Warrenton-based, Make It Happen, which in the past has supported Friends of the Rappahannock and the Fauquier County Food Bank and Thrift Store.

According to pathforyou.org, the PATH Foundation has made charitable donations supporting Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties since its inception in November 2013. Its core focus areas include access to health, improvement of wellness for children, destigmatizing mental health and improving community services for seniors.

Also based in Warrenton, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation was founded in Dec. 2000. It supports local charities, scholarships and community needs in the Northern Piedmont region, including Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier and Rappahannock. Since its inception, the foundation’s funds have grown to over $39 million.

Options is a court-ordered program for at-risk youth which seeks to help them become productive, responsible and helpful members of the community.

Founded in 1994, its mission is to help teens by determining their risk of getting into further trouble with the legal system, school, at home, in the community or using illicit substances. Options endeavors to help develop personal skills through evidence -based programs.

According to Options Director David Kemp, the new garden beds will be added to the already existing beds which are used to grow produce for the Culpeper County Food Bank. Along with help from master gardeners, Kemp said the intention of the program is therapeutic in helping kids to plant seeds, teaching them how to take care of plants and have that carry to adulthood.

Kemp said inclement weather has delayed construction of the basketball court, but he hopes it will begin after the Christmas season.