ORANGE—Two local authors, including a Rapidan pastor, recently held a reading of their works at the Arts Center in Orange—their first such gig since the pandemic began three years ago.

The nonprofit community arts center at 129 E. Main St. hosted the public reading on the evening of April 6 with the Orange County writers, Cary Holladay and Charles McRaven. Afterwards, they participated in a question and answer session and signed copies of their books for those in attendance.

Holladay started, reading passages from her story, “Heaven” from one of her more well-known books, “The Quick Change Artist Stories.” The tales of magic and memory are clustered around a resort hotel in a small Virginia town.

Holladay has written two books set in Culpeper and Orange counties, a collection of stories called, “Horse People” and “The Deer in the Mirror,” historical fiction released in 2013. Her most recent book was a pictorial history of Glen Allen released in July 2022.

On holding her first live reading since the pandemic, Holladay remarked, “It’s so fun, I’ve missed it. There’s nothing like the energy of getting together with a group of people. I’ve done readings on Zoom and it’s just not the same.”

McRaven went next, sharing excerpts from his latest novel, “Tranquilla,” the first in a trilogy of historical fiction based on a relative who lived in the 19th century. The real-life Tranquilla, who was born in 1806 and died in 1879, was described by McRaven as “a phenomenal person who was 150 years ahead of her time” due to her interests in the abolition of slavery and education.

McRaven, a minister at Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan, commented on the positivity of the live reading in Orange. He is a regular making music at the church’s Fifth Saturday Open Mic & Jam.

“I’d done quite a bit before, the COVID hit and put a stop to it for a while. It’s always good to talk to people who read and tell stories and hear about them too,” he said.

The minister himself has held a number of positions over the years ranging from a college professor to working in construction and blacksmithing.

Arts Center in Orange Executive Director Anna Pillow said it was an absolutely wonderful turnout of about 30 plus people who came out to hear from local authors who are incredibly talented and accomplished.

“They shared not only their written word with us but also some advice on what it means to be an author and how you get your work out into the world,” Pillow said.