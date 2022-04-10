Orange Confederate monument petition starter: move from courthouse to battlefield makes sense

Nearly two years ago, Barboursville native and 2018 Orange County High School graduate Griffin Floyd started an online petition to remove the Confederate monument outside the Orange County Courthouse at the corner of Main Street and Madison Road.

He created the petition in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, which prompted many to demand the removal of longstanding Confederate monuments in Virginia.

“I started thinking about the one in Orange,” said Floyd in a recent interview. “It’s not something I’d heard a whole lot of public discourse about.”

In the time since, Floyd revised the original change.org petition to consider relocating the statue to a more appropriate location. The petition now has nearly 25,000 signatures.

The Confederate monument, which has stood since 1900 outside the courthouse, has been a recent topic of debate after Orange Circuit Court Judge David B. Franzén called on the board of supervisors to consider its removal from the courthouse lawn, referring to the statue as “an obstruction to the proper administration of justice in Orange County,” according to an email he sent to county leaders.

Since then, opposition has mounted to both the judge’s request and the statue’s possible removal.

The monument depicts a Confederate soldier with a plaque that reads “They fought for the right, They died for their country, Cherish their memory, Imitate their example.”

Floyd, now a senior and communications student at the University of Pittsburgh, said it is inappropriate “to have a partisan icon to a group of people that tried to rebel against the United States, attack the United States and have that be in front of a place where impartial justice is supposed to be the [objective].”

In his petition, Floyd takes issue with the wording on the monument’s plaque.

A portion of the petition reads: “Having phrases emulating the soldiers of the Confederacy—men who fought and killed to oppress other human beings—like ‘they fought for the right’ (to keep Black men and women enslaved) or ‘imitate their example’ (of tyranny, injustice, and oppression) is perverse and contradicts our cherished American values like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The petition gained more than 1,500 signatures within a day of posting in 2020.

He said it’s only gotten a few more signatures in the past week as a result of recent attention to the subject.

While the petition does not wholly represent response from Orange County, Floyd said a portion of signatures came from Orange County residents.

“I’d assume that just about everyone in the county who knows about it and agrees has signed by now,” said Floyd.

Though the petition received support from thousands nationwide in the form of signatures and comments, he said there was a fair amount of internet push-back, but also some reasonable, opposing arguments.

“I did listen to that and made a couple edits to the petition,” Floyd said.

One of those suggestions is relocating the monument to Wilderness Battlefield located in Locust Grove, where the Union and Confederate armies faced-off in 1864, resulting in nearly 29,000 casualties.

“Having a monument to people from Orange County on a battlefield in the county itself would make sense,” Floyd said.

The relocation to Wilderness Battlefield would require federal approval, since it is part of National Park Service.

Another suggested site for the monument is the Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville where more than 700 Confederate soldiers are buried.

“I think that having it in a place where it’s respectful and/or in an educational context, that’s a good way to meet in the middle,” said Floyd. “This isn’t a sort of thing where you’re ever going to find a solution that pleases both sides.”

“There’s no reason to have a monument to people who fought to keep African Americans enslaved. Even if they were fighting because everyone else was or because they were drafted, that’s still the side they were fighting on,” he said.