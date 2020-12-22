Orange County activates final hotspot in Raccoon Ford area

Orange County in partnership with FiberLync, the operating entity of Orange County Broadband Authority, activated its final wireless hot spot on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The hotspot is located at Mountainview Community Church, 23540 Racoon Ford Rd. in Culpeper County. It will provide free WiFi access for students, small businesses, teleworkers and residents of the area.

This is the fifth hotspot Orange County has activated since mid-November using nearly $2 million in federal CARES Act funding.

The grant will also help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Wi-Fi hotspots were placed throughout the county in partnership with more than a dozen community facilities including churches, parks and fire stations.

For information regarding the hotspot project or broadband connectivity, contact Jenny Cord, Senior Administrative Assistant for FiberLync, at jcord@fiberlync.net or 540/661-5345.