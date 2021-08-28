Orange County couple uses sports to build character

As a teenager Aviance Young Sr. fell in love with the game of football.
In the early 2000s, Young was a running back at Brooke Pointe High School in Stafford County. He then attended Virginia State University and played running back there.
From this experience and their work together as volunteer youth football and cheerleading coaches after college, in 2017 Young and his wife, Celeste Young, started Virginia Stafford Knights Youth Football and Cheerleading (VSKYF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“Bonding with the young members of the organization through team activities is very important because the young athletes are like sponges soaking up good habits taught by mentors,” the couple said in a recent interview. “Football teaches discipline, which is an important fundamental of life—not to mention it helps you troubleshoot problems while facing adversity.”
Young said he likes to build unity between the players, while teaching them to be accountable in a team atmosphere.
“Our players have really built a brotherhood over the last five years and they are currently congratulating each other on making their respective middle school teams,” he said.
The co-owners of the nonprofit recently learned that 28 of their athletes passed the initial test to play football and move up to the next competitive level of the game with their respective schools. VSKYF includes residents of Locust Grove, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg and Stafford.
“What better way than football to bring the youth of all ages together from different cities?” Young asked.
Celeste Young said character is very important, and football and cheerleading can help mold and shape the young athletes.
“Being responsible, humble, and respectful on and off the field, with an emphasis on learning in the classroom is something I passionately believe helps our youth members,” she said.
The Locust Grove couple teaches the youth members of the organization to always finish what they start because it helps build confidence within their players.
“Having integrity and practicing humility is what my husband and I like to convey to the members of our organization,” Celeste Young said.
“My lady Knights cheerleaders are treated no differently than the football players,” she added. “I help educate them on the core values of teamwork. The lady Knights have the same practice schedule as the football players in the organization.”
Celeste said she invests a lot of time with the young girls in the organization to provide services that allow young girls to be successful in cheerleading. Recently, cheer captain Avianna Young and senior cheerleader Avayah Young made the cheerleading team at Locust Grove Middle School in Orange County.
“It’s safe to say they gained cheerleading knowledge and skills through the VSK cheerleading program before qualifying to the next level of cheerleading within the school system,” Celeste said.
For the 2021 fall season, the Orange County middle school asked Aviance Young to be its football program’s defensive coordinator and running backs coach, for which Young expressed gratitude.
“It’s so rewarding when you get the results you worked so hard for,” he said.
VSKYF has assembled what they view as a solid coaching staff for the VSK 12u division this year. The Youngs noted the “amazing job” the volunteer coaches have done with the development of the young athletes on the team.
“Celeste and I appreciate our coaching staff, we could not do this without them,” Young said.
Demitric White is an assistant coach with VSKYF and he also coaches with Young at Locust Grove Middle School.
Coach Michael Smoot of Stafford County’s Brooke Pointe High School is assisting the VSK 12u division with football training and development. Retired military veteran and longtime associate of the organization Sean Dixon is tasked as the linebackers coach.
Jadahri Young, former VSK standout player and younger brother of Aviance Young, is dedicated when it comes to training young athletes in the organization, his brother said.
“Coaching with my baby brother brings me great satisfaction,” Young added.
Members of VSKYF range from 5 to 14 years old. Although there is only one cheer squad for the organization, each age group has a football team. For the fall football season—August through December—the program has enough players for five age groups. Young said they play eight regular season games and a single-elimination playoff tournament at the end of the season.
If a player registers before May 1 the cost is $200, after which the program charges $275. VSK also runs a spring season from March to May that costs $120. Players must maintain at least a C average in their school work to be eligible for the program.
VSK works with a variety of sports organizations in the local area on a referral basis.
“If the VSK doesn’t have a team for a certain age group or is no longer accepting players, we help the athletes in the community get registered with other teams,” Young said.
The program is funded through fundraising, sponsors and registration fees. Equipment for more than 100 participants is purchased for youth football players and cheerleaders.
Working with area counties to secure practice and game fields, VSKYF is currently practicing at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg three times per week with games on Saturdays anywhere between Fredericksburg and Fauquier.
The organization pays league and insurance fees to remain in compliance with the Virginia Youth Football Alliance, Young said.
“It is our mission to teach the game safely,” Young said. “There are always questions and concerns about safety when the topic of tackle youth football is being discussed.”
The VSK organization is Centers for Disease Control Heads-Up Concussion certified, American Youth Football certified and also USA football certified in the spring with E2E, Young said.
“Our practices are less frequent when the kids are old enough to participate in middle school ball,” he added. “As a result there is less contact during the week to compensate for them playing travel and school ball. We are able to work around both schedules.”
VSK’s regular-season opener was held Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Central Fauquier Sports Complex in Warrenton.
Jamar Billingsley is a free-lance journalist in Fredericksburg.