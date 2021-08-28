Orange County couple uses sports to build character

“Coaching with my baby brother brings me great satisfaction,” Young added.

Members of VSKYF range from 5 to 14 years old. Although there is only one cheer squad for the organization, each age group has a football team. For the fall football season—August through December—the program has enough players for five age groups. Young said they play eight regular season games and a single-elimination playoff tournament at the end of the season.

If a player registers before May 1 the cost is $200, after which the program charges $275. VSK also runs a spring season from March to May that costs $120. Players must maintain at least a C average in their school work to be eligible for the program.

VSK works with a variety of sports organizations in the local area on a referral basis.

“If the VSK doesn’t have a team for a certain age group or is no longer accepting players, we help the athletes in the community get registered with other teams,” Young said.

The program is funded through fundraising, sponsors and registration fees. Equipment for more than 100 participants is purchased for youth football players and cheerleaders.