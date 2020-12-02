 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange County extends tax deadline a month
0 comments
top story

Orange County extends tax deadline a month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OC treasurer's office

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has granted a one-month extension for payment of personal property and real estate taxes - from Dec. 7, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. Payments can be left in a drop box outside of the treasurer's office on Main Street, shown, or mailed.

 CHARLOTTESVILLE DAILY PROGRESS FILE PHOTO

Orange County taxpayers just received some holiday goodwill.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday granted a one-month extension for payment of personal property and real estate taxes – from Dec. 7, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. In Orange County, taxpayers pay real estate taxes in half-year installments.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Billing statements were mailed directly to citizens and amounts due can be seen at orangecountyva.gov, according to a release Wednesday from Orange County administration.

The Orange County Treasurer’s Office is currently accepting payments via drop box located at 112. W. Main St. in Orange; online at www.orangecountyva.gov or by mail to Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960. For information, contact 540/672-2656.

Personal property and real estate taxes in Culpeper County must be paid or postmarked on or before Dec. 5.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What we can learn from Covid-19 for the climate crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News