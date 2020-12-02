Orange County extends tax deadline a month

Orange County taxpayers just received some holiday goodwill.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday granted a one-month extension for payment of personal property and real estate taxes – from Dec. 7, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. In Orange County, taxpayers pay real estate taxes in half-year installments.

Billing statements were mailed directly to citizens and amounts due can be seen at orangecountyva.gov, according to a release Wednesday from Orange County administration.

The Orange County Treasurer’s Office is currently accepting payments via drop box located at 112. W. Main St. in Orange; online at www.orangecountyva.gov or by mail to Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960. For information, contact 540/672-2656.

Personal property and real estate taxes in Culpeper County must be paid or postmarked on or before Dec. 5.