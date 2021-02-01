Orange County eyes CTE school in old Blue Bell building

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has taken its most significant step yet to convert part of the vacant Blue Bell building, along Route 20 in town, into a vocational education center for Orange County Public Schools.
Last month, the board approved a $221,030 contract for architectural and engineering services for renovations with Quinn Evans. Orange County Procurement Coordinator, Amanda Amos, reported 17 firms had responded to a request for proposals issued in September.
The scope of work for the contracted firm is to create professional plans to develop the building into a vocational technical center with class spaces for autobody, cosmetology, trade skills, nursing, culinary arts and other programs.
According to Orange County Director of Public Works, Aaron Caine, the scope of the contract is for an overall evaluation of the 57,000 square-foot structure, but primarily the design of space for a career and technical program for the school system.
The building was used as a manufacturing property from 1960 to the early 2000s. The Sedwick family donated the building and its 2.7-acre lot on Waugh Blvd. to the county in 2018.
According to the RFP, the area likely to be utilized as the vocational technical campus will include the back portion of the building, specifically the loading dock, former restrooms, former paint shop and part of the manufacturing floor.
The firm’s architectural and engineering assessment will include plumbing, heating and cooling, electrical, roofing and other mechanical building needs.
The front portion of the structure—mostly offices—is being used by the Orange County Broadband Authority. Caine said it is likely the authority will retain offices in the structure in the future, but usage of the balance of the building has yet to be determined. He said once the design phase of the project is complete, the county will have a better idea of how the balance of the property can be used. There is no timetable on renovating the balance of the building, he said.
Caine said if all goes well, the county is looking at being ready for either the fall or spring semester of the 2022-2023 school year.
Orange County Schools currently house its cosmetology program over 1,000 square feet at the Taylor Education and Administration Complex, while vocational trade classes largely are housed in the basement of Orange County High School.
Arnold said carpentry, HVAC and electrical classrooms (including storage) would occupy approximately 2,300 square feet of the new space at the Blue Bell Building.
“Nursing classrooms are currently located in the north wing of the first floor at OCHS, and should occupy about 2,500 square feet of the new space, including two classrooms plus storage,” Arnold noted. “We would also like to add at least two general classrooms at 700 square feet each.”