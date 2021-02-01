Orange County eyes CTE school in old Blue Bell building

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The firm’s architectural and engineering assessment will include plumbing, heating and cooling, electrical, roofing and other mechanical building needs.

The front portion of the structure—mostly offices—is being used by the Orange County Broadband Authority. Caine said it is likely the authority will retain offices in the structure in the future, but usage of the balance of the building has yet to be determined. He said once the design phase of the project is complete, the county will have a better idea of how the balance of the property can be used. There is no timetable on renovating the balance of the building, he said.

Caine said if all goes well, the county is looking at being ready for either the fall or spring semester of the 2022-2023 school year.

Orange County Schools currently house its cosmetology program over 1,000 square feet at the Taylor Education and Administration Complex, while vocational trade classes largely are housed in the basement of Orange County High School.

Arnold said carpentry, HVAC and electrical classrooms (including storage) would occupy approximately 2,300 square feet of the new space at the Blue Bell Building.