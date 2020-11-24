Orange County Fire & EMS reports COVID-19 outbreak among its ranks

The Orange County Fire & EMS Department is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 among its ranks of first responders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In accordance with Virginia Department of Health guidelines, a total of 11 staffers have been placed in a 14-day quarantine due to the presence of six positive cases. Following VDH guidance, the agency is implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the spread of the virus amongst staff, according to a news release Monday from Orange County.

The agency will continue to follow safety protocols recommended for first responders, including: issuing PPE to employees, requiring employees to wear N95 masks on every call, requiring employees to wear eye protection on every call, requiring employees to wear gloves on every call, sanitizing and disinfecting high touch surfaces in station facilities, sanitizing and disinfecting ambulances, response vehicles, and medical equipment and conducting daily health screenings of employees.

“At this time, we are able to adjust shift schedules to maintain minimum staffing levels on all ambulances. We will continue to provide emergency services to residents of Orange County despite the ongoing pandemic,” said Fire & EMS Chief Nathan Mort in a statement.