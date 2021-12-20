Orange County HS students sign petition against Confederate flag imagery in school

“All of these events prove the meaning of the Confederate flag is no longer just history or heritage as many claim, but a clear symbol of division, hatred and anti-American ideologies,” said Melton.

Students who spoke noted there are many other students within the school who share their opinion, as indicated by the more than 300 signatures on the petition so far.

“Providing a safe space for students is vital. School should be a place where students feel safe and comfortable, not a place where they feel threatened by their peers,” another student speaker told the board.

Members of the school board expressed gratitude for the prepared statements.

“I commend all you young people for taking the time and having the courage to stand up and say what’s on your heart and how you feel, and I agree; no one should ever feel uncomfortable coming to school. It should be a place of refuge and a place of safety,” school board chair Sherrie Page said.

The administration and the school board stated they were unaware of some of the information shared by the students.