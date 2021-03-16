Orange County K9 trainer charged with animal cruelty

A local man whose business website describes him as “a Master K9 trainer” has been charged with felony animal cruelty after police say a recent search of his Orange County property resulted in the seizure of a dozen dogs in poor condition.

On March 8, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible animal cruelty case involving an emaciated dog with an untreated injury that exposed its bone, according to a release on Thursday.

An investigation resulted in a search warrant for the property and buildings owned by 60-year-old Shawn Michael Deehan, located in the 3000 block of Pannell Lane in northeast Orange County.

Deehan owns and operates “Global Dynamic Security” as well as “The Perfect Dog” a reported K9 training facility, the release stated.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of twelve canines found in a building on the property. The dogs were reportedly found in crates covered in feces and urine that had burned the dogs’ skin, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dogs did not have access to food or water, the release stated, and at least one was severely underweight and had untreated injures to all four feet, requiring emergency veterinary treatment.