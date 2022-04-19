Orange County pickleball champion to compete in national competition this weekend

Orange County pickleball player Todd Edwards will compete this weekend in a national pickleball championship in Naples Florida, the local champion announced in a news release this week.

Nearly 3,000 pickleball players—both professional and amateur—will gather April 23 to 30 at East Naples Community Park for the 2022 Minto U.S. OPEN Pickleball Championships, sponsored by Margaritaville, Edwards said.

Lake of the Woods resident Edwards, who has competed in national championships in the past, will be one of those players, competing in men’s doubles with partner Paul Donohoe, and mixed doubles with partner Ellen Lettman.

A year ago at the 2021 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships Edwards took first place at 4.0 level, he said. He is sponsored by the Lake of the Woods Pickleball Club and teaches a seminar, developed at the Orange County community called Strategy for the 3.0 player.

Edwards said his favorite tournament is the New Jersey Senior Olympics. “I like the conditions there and has my best result there so far with medals four years in a row,” he said. “I credit my success to my wonderful pickleball community at Lake of the Woods for the electric atmosphere that pulsates through the largest permanent pickleball facility in the world with 64 courts, attracting a record 25,000 spectators.”

According to Edwards, the Florida event this weekend will be streamed on the Pickleball Channel, April 23-29, and the women’s pro doubles and mixed doubles finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, April 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sports in the country, with more than 4.8 million players in the U.S., up from just 3.1 million in 2018, Edwards said.

“It is easy to learn and fun to play, with a population of athletes coming from a variety of other sports, including tennis, racquetball, ping pong, badminton, and squash,” he said.

Information on the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships is available at www.USOPENPickleball.com.