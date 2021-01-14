Orange County Public Schools extends virtual-only instruction

Orange County Public School students will continue to learn at home on the computer due to continued community spread of COVID-19.

Administration announced Thursday morning an extension of all-virtual instruction through Jan. 29, "with ongoing evaluation."

Monday, Jan. 18 will be a student and teacher holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

OCPS abruptly ceased in-person instruction, effective Jan. 6 with an original re-evaluation date set for Jan. 19, which has now been extended. School officials continue to measure CDC school metrics for risk of transmission in classrooms based on growth in community cases, test positivity rates and strain on local hospitals. Orange County remains in the "highest risk" category for the first two factors as of Thursday, Jan. 14.

In a recent post announcing January's initial cancellation of in-person instruction, Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead noted staffing levels for in-school instruction was also an issue: "We will continue to monitor these two indicators, the ability to provide a workforce, and what such trends support a responsible re-entry back to face-to-face activities," he wrote.