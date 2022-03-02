 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Orange County Public Schools seeking new superintendent

Orange County Schools Superintendent Cecil Snead

Dr. Cecil Snead, Orange County Public Schools superintendent since 2018, has announced his retirement at the end of the 21-22 school year.

The Orange County School Board announced on Tuesday it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications.

Current Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead is retiring at the end of the 21-22 school year. He started his tenure with OCPS in 2018 and led the district through three academic years during a worldwide pandemic.

An online survey for the new Superintendent search, open until March 6, is at surveymonkey.com/r/OrangeCountySuperintendentSearch.

In addition to the survey, the OC School Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Taylor Education Administration Complex, 200 Dailey Dr. in Orange.

The purpose of this hearing will be to seek public input on the qualifications of the superintendent, according to a division release. Virginia School Boards Association will assist with the superintendent search.

