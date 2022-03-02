Orange County Public Schools seeking new superintendent

The Orange County School Board announced on Tuesday it will begin the process of hiring a new superintendent by seeking public input on qualifications.

Current Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead is retiring at the end of the 21-22 school year. He started his tenure with OCPS in 2018 and led the district through three academic years during a worldwide pandemic.

An online survey for the new Superintendent search, open until March 6, is at surveymonkey.com/r/OrangeCountySuperintendentSearch.

In addition to the survey, the OC School Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Taylor Education Administration Complex, 200 Dailey Dr. in Orange.

The purpose of this hearing will be to seek public input on the qualifications of the superintendent, according to a division release. Virginia School Boards Association will assist with the superintendent search.