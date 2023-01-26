Orange County Sheriff retiring, operations captain announces candidacy

The year 2023 will be big for local elections and local campaign activity is already in gear.

Four-term Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos in a release Wednesday announced he not would seek reelection in November.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the agency’s operations captain, Jason Smith, announced his candidacy for the constitutional office, and a challenger has already emerged.

Amos started in 1987 as a deputy at the sheriff’s office in his native Orange County. He said in the statement he would retire at the end of this year, finishing out the term.

Amos, a 1980 graduate of Orange County High School, thanked constituents for putting their trust in him. He was first elected in 2007 and three more times, most recently in 2019, when Amos ran unopposed.

“I want to start off by thanking the citizens of Orange County for their overwhelming support over my career,” Amos said. “I have had the incredible opportunity to work for the citizens of Orange County for over 35 years and serve as your Sheriff for over 15 years ... I could not have asked for a better community to be a part of and serve.

“I am proud of each and every one of my employees and the relationship we have fostered with the community,” the sheriff said.

Orange County has maintained the lowest crime rate of all the surrounding counties, 14 out of the last 15 years, Amos, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said. School safety has been a priority, he added, of delegating a School Resource Officer to every Orange County public school.

Amos implemented a body camera program for deputies and created the Orange County Citizens Police Academy, teaching over 400 residents since 2007, about basic law enforcement functions and daily operations. He listed among his accomplishments the implementation of new records management and radio systems and the construction of a new public safety building at the airport.

“I have worked tirelessly with the Orange County Board of Supervisors for pay raises for all our deputies so we may compete with surrounding counties. I hope that I have served you well,” Amos said in the statement. “It has been a true honor to have served this community.”

On Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Conway Smith, 40, announced his candidacy for the office of Orange County Sheriff.

Smith said he, like Amos, would run as an independent in the November election. Smith is also a lifelong resident of the county.

“I grew up on a family farm in the Lahore area. I still live on this farm today in a house built by my great, great grandparents that my wife, Kristen, and I have lovingly restored over the years,” said Smith in a campaign Facebook page post announcing his candidacy.

The 2000 graduate of Orange County High School was a high-achieving Eagle Scout and in the OCSO Explorer Program as a teen. Smith graduated in 2003 from Old Dominion University with a degree in criminal justice and sociology. He said he received a Top Overall award during basic training and started in 2004 as a patrol sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, during his nearly 20-year career, was promoted to investigations and is now captain of operations, under Amos, overseeing Patrol, Animal Control and School Resource Officer divisions.

He said he has also supervised Court Services and completed numerous trainings in firearms instruction, rape aggression defense, SWAT Basic, FEMA Incident Command Crisis Intervention (Behavioral Health), ethics and more.

Smith has coordinated the citizens and youth police academies and instructs staff on active shooter response and lockdown procedures, the candidate said.

“Of all my accomplishments, the one I value most is my family,” said Smith, who has been married since 2005.

His wife works for Dogwood Village retirement facility in the Town of Orange. The couple has two children, aged 9 and 12, in Orange County Public Schools and two rescue schnauzers, he said. The candidate added his parents, Ronnie and Trudy Smith, have lived and worked in Orange County their entire lives.

“I believe in the residents of our community and the people that I work with,” Smith said. “I know the people of Orange County. They have built their legacies with strength, intelligence and faith since 1734.

“I have witnessed our community’s resilience during times of challenge, and I know first-hand what our citizens go through in the most difficult of moments. And in those moments, I have been there for the people of Orange County.”

The candidate said he has high expectations for the staff at OCSO.

“I believe in transparency, training and thorough investigations. I also believe in keeping those traveling upon our highways as safe as we possibly can,” Smith said. “I look forward to being sworn in as the next Sheriff of Orange County and to a long and happy career in the community that I love.”

On Jan. 14, also on Facebook, a former Culpeper County deputy, Aaron Adams, announced his candidacy, stating, “I am a conservative Christian running for Sheriff in Orange County.”

The 38-year-old from Waynesboro listed numerous law enforcement associations including the start of his career from 2008-2015 serving under former Culpeper Sheriff Jim Branch.

Adams said he worked with the Town of Louisa Police Department from 2015-2019, during which time he helped restart the K9 program and moved with his family to Lake Anna. The candidate said he started with Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in January 2020 in patrol and now works in the courts division.

Numerous local positions and constitutional officers will on the ballot in November in Culpeper County as well.

They are: VA Senate (District 28), VA House (Districts 61 and 62), Clerk of the Court, Commissioner of the Revenue, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff, Treasurer, Soil and Water Conservation Director, Board of Supervisors (West Fairfax, East Fairfax, Catalpa and Salem Districts), School Board (West Fairfax, East Fairfax, Catalpa and Salem Districts) and four seats on Town Council.

Independent candidates have until June 20 to submit the required paperwork to be on the ballot.