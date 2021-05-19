Orange County store sells lottery ticket worth $2 million

Another local person just got really lucky.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased on Tuesday from an Orange County convenience store.

BP-Shorts Food Mart, at 24085 Constitution Highway in Unionville, sold the winning ticket on May 18. It matched the first five chosen numbers, but not the Mega Ball, according to a release from Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers were 3-5-56-61-66, and the Mega Ball number was 4.

Now the question is: Who has that ticket? Who is Virginia’s next millionaire?

Normally, matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when he or she bought it. That extra dollar doubles the prize to $2 million, the release stated.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just five nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $475 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to an estimated $515 million.