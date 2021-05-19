Orange County taxpayers get another grace period to pay taxes

Orange County taxpayers have again been granted a grace period to pay their real estate taxes.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended the due date for the first half of 2021 billing from June 6 to July 23. Any payments made in the treasurer’s office or postmarked by July 22 will not be assessed penalties or interest.

Billing statements were mailed to directly to citizens and at orangecountyva.gov. The Orange County Treasurer’s Office is currently accepting payments via drop box or in-person at the treasurer’s office, 112. W. Main St. in Orange, online, or by mail to the Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960. For information, contact 540/672-2656.

The Orange County BOS similarly extended the end of year tax deadline by a month due to financial challenges many are facing due to the prolonged pandemic.