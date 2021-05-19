 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange County taxpayers get another grace period to pay taxes
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Orange County taxpayers get another grace period to pay taxes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OC treasurers office

Orange County Treasurer's Office

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE

Orange County taxpayers have again been granted a grace period to pay their real estate taxes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended the due date for the first half of 2021 billing from June 6 to July 23. Any payments made in the treasurer’s office or postmarked by July 22 will not be assessed penalties or interest.

Billing statements were mailed to directly to citizens and at orangecountyva.gov. The Orange County Treasurer’s Office is currently accepting payments via drop box or in-person at the treasurer’s office, 112. W. Main St. in Orange, online, or by mail to the Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960. For information, contact 540/672-2656.

The Orange County BOS similarly extended the end of year tax deadline by a month due to financial challenges many are facing due to the prolonged pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News