Orange County to spend $2 million to deploy free hotspots for citizens

Orange County will spend nearly $2 million to provide wireless hotspots for its residents, including students learning at home, before the end of the year using a recent award of federal CARES Act money for broadband.

The $1,999,620 will be used as part of an “innovative solution” providing free Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers and citizens, according to a release from Orange County government.

Orange County will rapidly deploy a county-wide network placing 5,791 homes within two miles of a free wireless hotspot and build 31 miles of fiber. More than 1,600 of those homes will be less than a mile from a hotspot.

The hotpots are being placed throughout Orange County in partnership with more than a dozen community facilities including churches, parks, and fire stations, the release stated.

The new fiber will pass 555 homes that will be able to receive home connections in 2021.

“The wireless hotspot project provides a viable and timely solution to Orange County citizens struggling with internet connectivity,” said Orange County Administrator Theodore L. Voorhees. “We appreciate this generous grant which will free up local dollars to make fiber connections to residents beginning in 2021.”