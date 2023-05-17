An Orange County woman died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 9:05 a.m. on May 15 along Route 686 (Lovers Lane) just west of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), according to a release from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2001 Ford Focus was traveling east on Lovers Lane when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the road and overturned, the release stated.

The driver of the Ford, Cecelia A. Frye, 69, of Burr Hill, died at the scene due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said. The crash remains under investigation.