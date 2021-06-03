Orange couple creates Stand in Faith Ministries to feed world's hungry

An Orange County couple is raising awareness and support to feed the world’s hungry while ministering to their souls.

Ray and Barbara Parks began hearing first-hand about the suffering from those in the Christian ministry she had met through a series of missionary trips to Africa, Mexico and Central America.

The global pandemic brought even more devastation, with many people continuing to struggle with shutdowns, unemployment, poverty, hunger and high rates of suicide, according to a release from the Parks.

“Called to missions and evangelism for many years, Barbara knew she had to do something to help,” the release stated.

The couple began gathering donations from family and friends and sent them to known contacts where hunger was a critical issue, specifying that funds must be spent only for food. Subsequent support grew to the point that more formal management and administration became necessary.

From the desire to help grew Stand in Faith Ministries, incorporated in 2020 as a legally recognized charitable organization. A board of directors oversees the group led by Mr. Parks as president and treasurer.